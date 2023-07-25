Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

