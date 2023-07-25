F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $150.21. 1,149,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,465. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $219,483.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

