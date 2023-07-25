FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.71.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

