Flare (FLR) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $292.09 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 20,743,929,247 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 20,733,888,540.48783 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01454215 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,547,041.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars.

