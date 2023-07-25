Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $348,094.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

