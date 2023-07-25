Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market cap of $70.21 million and approximately $203,690.46 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00008912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.44244877 USD and is up 62.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $160,412.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

