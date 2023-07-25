Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $7.06 on Friday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

