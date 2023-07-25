Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $121.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $57,632,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Groupon by 170.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

