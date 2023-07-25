holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.16 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, holoride has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $165,942.65 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.35 or 0.06351431 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00045133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0178151 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $168,339.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.