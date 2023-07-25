Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSON. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.