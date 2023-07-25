Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.78.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:H opened at $120.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

