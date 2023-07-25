Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00027750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $646.75 million and $41.90 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,088,889 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

