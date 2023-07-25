Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

