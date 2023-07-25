Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sells 164 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

Salesforce stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.67. 5,363,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,683. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

