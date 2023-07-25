Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) were down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Integrated BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

