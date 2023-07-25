Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.40 million and $287,808.91 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847017 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $294,080.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

