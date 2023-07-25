JMP Securities Boosts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $14.00

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

MFA opened at $11.56 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

