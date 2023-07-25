Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target Lowered to C$9.75 at National Bank Financial

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Kestrel Gold Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. Kestrel Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

