Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. 2,633,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 96,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 331,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.8% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

