KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Trading 0.1% Higher

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KSHB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 538,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,075,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
KushCo Holdings, Inc provides ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. The firm through its subsidiaries and brands provides product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving diverse customer base. The company was founded by Dallas Imbimbo, John Kovacevich, Nicholas Kovacevich, and Jeffrey Meng on December 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Cypress, CA.
