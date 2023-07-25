Lam Research (LRCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $639.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $663.83.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.16.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.