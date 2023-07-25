Loblaw Companies (L) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.92 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.12 billion.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at C$120.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$119.59. The firm has a market cap of C$38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$105.57 and a 12 month high of C$129.25.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.446 per share. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.