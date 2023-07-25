Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

LOW stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.39. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.81.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.