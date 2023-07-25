Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.45 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $21.45 million and $27,962.35 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,124.82 or 1.00072770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000583 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,279.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

