Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

