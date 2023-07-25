Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.
Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.