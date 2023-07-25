Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) PT Raised to $72.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 216.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,872 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 43.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 249,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 76,004 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

