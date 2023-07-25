M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $139.79 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.74.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

