Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MLLGF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $12.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

