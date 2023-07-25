Newmont (TSE:NGT) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Newmont Price Performance
NGT stock opened at C$56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$76.08.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.53%.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
