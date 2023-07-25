Newmont (TSE:NGT) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Newmont Price Performance

NGT stock opened at C$56.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. The stock has a market cap of C$45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$76.08.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( TSE:NGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 4.1256318 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.53%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

