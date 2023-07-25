Northamber (LON:NAR) Trading Up 1.2%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 6,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

Northamber Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of £11.57 million, a PE ratio of -2,125.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.22.

About Northamber

(Get Free Report)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.