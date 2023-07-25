Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Nutanix has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

