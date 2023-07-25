NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014469 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,110.60 or 1.00081127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

