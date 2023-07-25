Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NYSE PAAS opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.