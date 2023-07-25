PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $0.91 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $79.53 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96.

Insider Activity at PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PEDEVCO news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $116,103.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PEDEVCO

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

