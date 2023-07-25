Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $318,568.84 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

