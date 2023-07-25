Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKPYY. Citigroup cut Pick n Pay Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec raised Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Pick n Pay Stores alerts:

Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance

Shares of PKPYY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Pick n Pay Stores’s previous dividend of $0.09. Pick n Pay Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pick n Pay Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pick n Pay Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.