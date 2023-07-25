Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PKPYY. Citigroup cut Pick n Pay Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec raised Pick n Pay Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Pick n Pay Stores Price Performance
Shares of PKPYY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
Pick n Pay Stores Increases Dividend
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
Pick n Pay Stores Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food, grocery, clothing, liquor, and general merchandise products in South Africa and Rest of Africa. It owns and franchises hypermarkets, supermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, superstores, build stores, punch stores, and express stores under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.
