PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Down 0.5%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.24 and last traded at $89.35. 61,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 230,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.81.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $20,044,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

