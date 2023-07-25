Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Pool from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $365.16 on Friday. Pool has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.73.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

