Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.95.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

