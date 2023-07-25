Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RRC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.19. 3,037,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471,924. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,843.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after buying an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,929,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 869,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,019,000 after buying an additional 574,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

