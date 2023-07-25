Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 33,081 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,269.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.
  • On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44.
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

