Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 33,081 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,269.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,397. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 86.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

