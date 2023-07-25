Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.
ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins
In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins
Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %
ROL stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Rollins Company Profile
Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rollins
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.