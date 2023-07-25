Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after acquiring an additional 75,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

ROL stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.