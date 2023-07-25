Royal Bank of Canada Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

