Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.0917 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Serum has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $5.56 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Serum has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

