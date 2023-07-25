Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NYSE SHG opened at $26.25 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

