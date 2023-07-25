Six Flags Entertainment’s (SIX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.31.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

