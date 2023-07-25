SmartFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $1.00 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmartFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SmartFi Profile

SmartFi’s launch date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.