Societe Generale Lowers ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $724.70.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $684.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $715.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after purchasing an additional 277,565 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.