Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 4.6%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.52. 10,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 30,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
