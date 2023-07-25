Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Down 4.6%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.52. 10,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 30,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

About Solid Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.