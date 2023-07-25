Sourceless Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $535.13 million and $0.87 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,110.21 or 1.00033074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002283 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02548531 USD and is down -12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

